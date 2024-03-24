China Palace Buffet in Hesperia Slated for Demolition to Make Way for Dutch Bros Coffee

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A significant change is on the horizon for the site that currently hosts China Palace Buffet located at 15555 Suite F Main Street, as it is set to be demolished to give room for a new Dutch Bros Coffee franchise. This development was highlighted following a Hesperia Development Review Committee Meeting on March 20th.

The site location of the future Dutch Bros.

Despite the impending building demolition, employees at China Palace Buffet appear to have not been informed about the upcoming changes as of Saturday. Attempts to reach the management for a statement on the matter and a detailed timeline for the closure were unsuccessful.

As per documents submitted to the city, the new coffee chain will occupy a space in the Cardenas Shopping Center at the intersection of 11th and Main, a prominent and high-traffic area within the Hesperia Marketplace. There will be no outdoor seating for the new establishment, as confirmed by Kelly Brady, the City of Hesperia’s Public Information Officer.

Aerial shot of the shopping center.

The specified site encompasses an area of roughly 32,899 square feet or about three-quarters of an acre, and will include a structure of 950 square feet along with 12 parking spaces according to the initial site plans released.

The current China Palace location sits adjacent to various other businesses, such as Waba Grill and Wienerschnitzel. The property, which was built in 1992 and covers a free-standing 5,400 square feet, was listed for lease at a rate of $2 per square foot on February 8, as per the listing on Loopnet.com, and was quickly taken under contract.

Preliminary Dutch Bros Site Plan Submitted to the City of Hesperia.

Dutch Bros Coffee is known for its strategic expansion and customizable coffee experience, and has rapidly expanded into the Victor Valley over recent years. The company has recently reported substantial growth, with a revenue jump of 31% in the previous year and the addition of 160 new stores, raising its total to 831 locations across the country.

Further details on the China Palace Buffet’s exact closing date and the timeline for the new Dutch Bros Coffee establishment will be shared with the public as they are finalized.





