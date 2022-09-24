Chili Cook-Off and Jeep Rally a Hot Ticket in Wrightwood

WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Wrightwood’s annual Chili Cook-Off and Salsa festivities will be held Saturday, October 15, 2022 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tickets for both tastings go on sale at 11 .m. Event offerings include sampling chili and salsa; a Corn Hole tournament hosted by Mountain High Resort; a jalapeño eating contest and a beer garden. Festivities are held at the Wrightwood Community Building and lot, 1275 Hwy. 2 off Park St, 92397.

The Willys & Jeep Rally – a car show style event – will be held in downtown Wrightwood from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Participants should arrive prior to 8:30 a.m. and park along Park Dr. for the rally. No registration or fee is required to participate. Last year over 100 vehicles were on display. The vintage or condition of the vehicle is not important for participation. Bring your kids and grandkids for a great day to share stories and learn the history of the Willys Jeep.

Registration for the Chili Cook-Off portion of the event is available online at wrightwoodchamber.organd by mail. The deadline for Chili Cook-off contestants is October 7 – no exceptions. There are 15 openings for Chili cook-off contestants. Salsa competitors can register online through October 7 and also on the day 0f the event beginning at 8:30 a.m. First, second, third and Peoples Choice winners receive cash prizes.

Salsa tasting runs from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Salsa tasting chip bag kits are $5 per person and are available inside the community center. Chili tasting begins at Noon until it’s gone. Chili tasting kits can be purchased at the Chamber booth for $10. It’s recommended to come early to not miss out on the Chili or Salsa tasting events.

There is no charge to enter the jalapeño eating contest. The contest will be held at 1:30 p.m. for the first 10 people to enter and sign a waiver. Corn hole tournament teams are encouraged to pre-register for the event but day-off registration will also be accepted.

The Chili Cook-off is hosted by the Wrightwood Chamber of Commerce. Visit wrightwoodchamber.org for online entry forms, rules and general information.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.