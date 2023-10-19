Child struck by vehicle outside of Mesquite Trails Elementary Wednesday morning in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A child was transported by ambulance after he was struck by a vehicle outside of Mesquite Trails Elementary Wednesday morning.

It happened at about 7:15 a.m., on October 18, 2023, in the 13800 block of Mesquite Street in the incorporated area of Hesperia.

San Bernardino County Fire responded to the incident and treated the child who was off the roadway and along the dirt shoulder.

The child suffered minor injuries and was transported by a ground ambulance to a local hospital. The driver of the involved vehicle was not injured and remained at the scene.

A few of the parents with students at the school described the morning drop-off situation as “horrid” and said they would like to see more crossing guards.

“I hope they will think more about our children and find a different drop-off solution….like letting us use the bus lanes after they are done with drop-off instead of guarding it like it’s made of gold!,” stated VVNG member Kailyn.

“I drive thru there all the time and it is horrible! You really have to pay attention in all directions during pickups and drop offs… I did this 23 years ago with my daughter and it’s worse!”, stated VVNG member Tara.

