Child porn suspect commits suicide just before arrest in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 30-year-old man being investigated on child porn charges committed suicide just before his arrest in Hesperia, officials said.
On Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 6:30 a.m., Detectives with the Crimes Against Children Detail, Specialized Enforcement Division (SED), and Hesperia deputies responded to a residence in the16000 block of Orange Street in Hesperia to serve a search warrant.
Sheriff’s officials said detectives conducted an investigation into possession of child pornography and identified Erik Tapia as the suspect.
“After knocking on the door and getting no response, SED used a public-address system to have Tapia exit the home,” officials said. “When Tapia did not respond, detectives entered and heard a gunshot. Detectives found Tapia in a bedroom suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”
Medical aid pronounced the Hesperia man deceased at the scene.
Detectives from the Specialized Investigations Division responded to conduct the death investigation. Officials said there were no other occupants in the home.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Floyd Stone, Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail at (909)387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
