Child killed in rollover crash on NB-15 freeway in Oak Hills

OAK HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a rollover crash that left one child dead and another critically injured on Sunday afternoon.

It happened at 12:56 pm, on August 1, 2021, on the northbound I-15, south of Oak Hill Road, and involved a Honda Accord and a tractor-trailer.

The Honda was occupied by three adults and two children when it rolled multiple times before coming to a stop on its side along the shoulder of the freeway.

( A Mercy Air helicopter landed on the I-15 freeway and airlifted a young boy injured in a rollover crash to a trauma center. Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

A young girl from the vehicle sustained life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced deceased. San Bernardino County Fire requested two helicopters to airlift a young boy and one adult female with critical injuries to trauma centers. The mother and father of the child were not injured in the crash.

The driver of a semi stopped at the scene and cooperated with CHP officers. He was not injured.

Traffic on the northbound I-15 was shut down for approximately 45 minutes while the patients were loaded into the helicopters that landed on the freeway. All lanes were reopened by 3:33 pm.

(A Reach helicopter airlifted an adult female to a trauma center. Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

The official cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville CHP Station. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.