Child hit, killed by car near bus stop in Adelanto on Seneca Road

ADELANTO, Cali. (VVNG.com) — Deputies responded to a call of a child hit by a car near a bus stop.

It happened on Seneca Road between Jonathan Street and Delicious Street at about 7:10 Monday morning, September 25, 2023.

San Bernardino County Fire arrived on scene, and despite live saving measures, the child was pronounced deceased.

“Our Major Accident Investigation Team (M.A.I.T.) is currently conducting an investigation at Jonathan Street and Seneca Road in Adelanto,” the Victor Valley Sheriff’s station confirmed, asking drivers to avoid the area.

The driver involved stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

According to witnesses, the child who was killed is identified as a 6th-grade student at Melva Davis Academy.

The next-of-kind has been notified, and the child’s family is at the scene of the incident.

No further details were immediately available

