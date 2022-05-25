Child found in closet of Apple Valley home filled with over 50 cats and other animals

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A child was removed from an Apple Valley home and placed with Child Family Services (CFS) after police discovered he was sleeping in a closet and sharing a home with over 50 cats and various other animals, officials said.

On Saturday, May 21, 2022, at approximately 6:10 p.m., deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department responded to the 13000 block of Cuyamaca Road in the Town of Apple Valley for a report of a disturbance.

Upon arrival, deputies learned the suspect, 38-year-old Jeddidiah Schulz, a resident of Apple Valley, refused to return three cats that belonged to the reporting party.

While speaking to Schulz, Deputy Watson could see a child in the living room with several cats running around and noticed an extremely strong odor of cat urine coming from inside the residence.

“After entering the residence, over 50 cats, several exotic birds, lizards, and dogs were located. The entire home was covered with wood chips that the cats used as a litter box. It was also discovered the child was sleeping in a closet, and his bedding was covered in cat urine,” stated a sheriff’s news release.

Officials said the child was placed in the care of Child Family Services, and Apple Valley Animal Control Officers responded to tend to the animals.

Schulz was arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center for child cruelty and is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Watson or Detective Lenihan at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

