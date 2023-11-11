Child Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Lucerne Valley Tragedy Friday

Lucerne Valley, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A child was struck by a vehicle and tragically lost their life in Lucerne Valley on Friday, November 10, 2023.

The incident took place in a residential neighborhood on the 32000 block of Furst Street near Ox Bow Road.

Emergency personnel, including firefighters from the San Bernardino County Fire and officers from the California Highway Patrol, responded to the scene after the accident was reported around 3:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, they discovered the child unresponsive and quickly initiated life-saving measures. Despite their efforts, the young victim could not be revived.

The circumstances leading up to the collision are currently under investigation by the California Highway Patrol. Authorities are working diligently to determine the cause of the incident, including ascertaining whether the child was in the street or driveway of the residence at the time of the tragic event.

At this point, no further details have been made available.

