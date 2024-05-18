Child airlifted after head-on crash on Dos Palmas Road in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) –A child was airlifted to a trauma center after a head-on traffic collision in Victorville on Friday afternoon.

The accident was reported just after 4:00 pm, on May 17, 2024, in the 14000 block of Dos Palmas Road, just west of El Evado Road.

For unknown reasons, a black Mazda3 and a gray four-door vehicle collided head-on.

Emergency personnel requested an airship to land at Victor Valley Global Medical Center and airlift a child injured in the crash. A second child was transported by ambulance as a reaction and an adult male was also transported by ambulance with complaints of pain.

Dos Palmas was closed in both directions during the incident. The cause of the accident is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol Victorville Station.





