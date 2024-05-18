 
All NewsFeaturedVictorville News

Child airlifted after head-on crash on Dos Palmas Road in Victorville

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupMay 18, 2024 | 6:31 amLast Updated: May 18, 2024 | 6:31 am

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) –A child was airlifted to a trauma center after a head-on traffic collision in Victorville on Friday afternoon.

The accident was reported just after 4:00 pm, on May 17, 2024, in the 14000 block of Dos Palmas Road, just west of El Evado Road.

For unknown reasons, a black Mazda3 and a gray four-door vehicle collided head-on.

Emergency personnel requested an airship to land at Victor Valley Global Medical Center and airlift a child injured in the crash. A second child was transported by ambulance as a reaction and an adult male was also transported by ambulance with complaints of pain.

Dos Palmas was closed in both directions during the incident. The cause of the accident is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol Victorville Station.


To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.


(Scroll Down To Comment)

More Local News

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupMay 18, 2024 | 6:31 amLast Updated: May 18, 2024 | 6:31 am

More Local News

Traffic Alert: Road Closure on D Street in Victorville Due to Overturned Semi

Traffic Alert: Road Closure on D Street in Victorville Due to Overturned Semi

May 17, 2024

Overturned Semi on I-15 in Hesperia Resulted in Major Traffic Delays Friday Morning

May 17, 2024

Apple Valley Shooting Leads to Arrest, Suspect Held on $2 Million Bail

May 17, 2024
Members of the community schools committee were recognized at the most recent Victor Valley Union High School District Board Meeting after the district received a multimillion-dollar grant to assist local students in need.

VVUHSD earns $15 million Community Schools grant for students in need

May 17, 2024
Back to top button