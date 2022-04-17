Chayce Beckham – Boots in The Desert happening in Apple Valley on June 4th￼

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — American Idol winner Chayce Beckham is coming to the Town of Apple Valley to perform at Lenny Breswter Sports Center on June 4, 2022.

“Just like he promised, Chayce Beckham is coming home! ‘Boots in the Desert’ is coming to Apple Valley June 4th, 2022,” town officials annouced in a Facebook post.

According to the website, general Admission tickes are $25 – all ages and VIP tickets are $50 – all ages. Tickets can be purchased here: Boots in the Desert.

Event location is at Lenny Breswter Sports Center located at 21024 Otoe Road in Apple Valley.

