Chase Bank in Hesperia Robbed Tuesday afternoon

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man claiming to be armed pulled off a bank robbery in Hesperia Tuesday afternoon, VVNG has learned.

The man hit the Chase Bank at 12371 Main St. around 4 .pm., on June 29th passing the teller a note saying he was armed and demanding money, sources said.

The teller handed over an undisclosed amount of cash and the robber fled, according to a source who told VVNG.

No one was hurt and it’s unclear if any arrests have been made.

Representatives for the bank, which was closed during the investigation Tuesday afternoon, was not available for comment.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

