Charley’s Philly Steaks is coming soon to Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Charley’s Philly Steaks is coming soon to a newly constructed building at 17129 Bear Valley Road in Hesperia.

Charley’s Philly Steaks is an American restaurant chain headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Formerly known as Charley’s Steakery and Charley’s Grilled Subs, the franchise was initially established in 1986 on the campus of The Ohio State University and remains headquartered there to this day.

The initial lease term for the 2,048 sq. ft. of retail space was for 66 months or 5 ½ years.

“Working with John Connolly and Mike Higgins at CPI Capital to accomplish an equitable lease agreement for my client Samir and his team was an honor and a pleasure. I have been an active commercial Realtor® for over 7 years now and in our region, you can’t get good deals done without professionalism and strong broker to broker cooperation.” explained, Broker-Associate Mr. Paul A. Casilla an associate of the Bradco Companies.

Paul Casillas represented Mr. Samir Guirgis, a Franchisee for Charley’s Philly Steaks in the new retail lease.

Information on a possible grand-opening date was not available at the time of this article.

