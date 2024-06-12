Charity Baseball Game to Honor the Memories of Cheryl and Micah Moyer

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Academy for Academic Excellence Varsity Baseball team is set to host a special charity game in a heartfelt effort to honor the memories of Cheryl and Micah Moyer on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 4:30 pm.

Tickets cost $5 and all proceeds from the game will be directed towards covering the memorial services for Cheryl and her 17-year-old son, Micah.

On May 25, 2024, at about 7:00 am, Cheryl was behind the wheel of a silver 2015 Toyota Rav4 when her SUV collided with a white Dodge Ram 1500 on Highway 18 and Milpas Drive in Apple Valley

Cheryl, 56, was pronounced deceased at the scene and her son was airlifted to Antelope Valley Medical Center with traumatic brain injuries. Despite all efforts to save him, Micah passed away on May 30th.

Cheryl, a loving mother and cherished friend, along with her vibrant son Micah, left an indelible mark on the lives of those who knew them. Their untimely departure has left the community in deep sorrow, grappling with the loss of two beloved souls.

Cheryl Moyer was well-known for her kindness, warmth, and generosity. As the president of the High Desert Republican Women Federated, an active participant with the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters, and a board member of the High Desert Youth Soccer League, Cheryl was a dedicated community leader who touched many lives.

Her son Micah, an 11th grader at AAE, was an outstanding baseball player admired for his exceptional talent and sportsmanship. He was a beacon of inspiration to his peers and a selfless contributor to his community.

(To honor the memory of Micah and Cheryl Moyer, the AAE Varsity Baseball team is organizing a charity game at the Lewis Center’s Academy for Academic Excellence in Apple Valley. All proceeds will be directed towards their memorial services.)

Surviving family members include Brittany Richardson, Cristian Richardson, Orion Richardson, Chris Moyer, Adam Moyer, and Aaron Moyer, who are all devastated by this loss. The family is incredibly grateful for any support during this challenging time.

The charity baseball game aims to bring the community together in support of the Moyer/Richardson family. Contributions from the event will help cover the costs of the memorial services and provide much-needed support to Cheryl and Micah’s surviving family. The funds raised will ensure a dignified farewell for Cheryl and Micah and alleviate some of the financial burdens faced by their grieving family.

Community members are urged to attend the game and show their support. For those unable to attend, sharing the news of this event can help reach more people who may wish to contribute. Donations can also be made via the Gofundme: Honoring Cheryl and Micah’s Legacy

The AAE is located at 17500 Mana Road in Apple Valley and those planning on attending the charity Moyer game are encouraged to bring chairs.

Related Article: Collision on Highway 18 in Apple Valley Results in One Death, One Airlifted to Trauma Center





(Scroll Down To Comment)