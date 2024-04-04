Change in Weather Conditions Expected to Bring Snowfall to Cajon Pass on Friday

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has announced a change in weather patterns with forecasts indicating snowfall for the Cajon Pass region on Friday.

After a few days of clear skies and warm temperatures, Thursday, April 4, 2024, will mark the beginning of significant changes.

Snow levels, according to the NWS, are projected to drop to approximately 3,000 feet by Friday afternoon and evening.

While many areas will experience snowfall, the south-facing slopes of the San Bernardino County Mountains and the west-facing slopes of the Riverside County Mountains are expected to receive the most, with accumulations ranging from 6 to 12 inches.

The Cajon Pass, having an elevation of 3,776 feet at the crossing of the I-15, may see several inches of snow—specifically impacting the elevation zones between 3,000-5,000 feet.

The I-15 freeway will encounter varying elevations as it travels through different mountainous regions, including Halloran Summit and Mountain Pass, which will likely influence travel conditions.

Motorists should be aware that a wind advisory will also take effect in surrounding areas, including Oak Hills, Lucerne Valley, and Apple Valley. This advisory is scheduled from 11 am Thursday to 5 am Friday.

There will be noticeable southwest to west winds on Thursday afternoon going into Friday morning, with a shift to northwest winds on Friday. Wind gusts could range from 60-70 mph in mountainous and desert areas.

More extreme gusts exceeding 80 mph are possible along ridgelines, mountain passes, and in wind-prone canyons. Lower altitude regions can expect peak gusts in the 15-30 mph range.

Residents and travelers in the affected regions should prepare for the upcoming change in weather, plan travel accordingly, and stay updated with the latest advisories from the National Weather Service.

Are you ready for more rain and cold weather, again?





