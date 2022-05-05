Central Road in Apple Valley closed due to fatal motorcycle crash investigation

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A stretch of Central Road in the Town of Apple Valley is closed due to a fatal motorcycle crash investigation.

At about 10:00 am, on May 5, 2022, firefighters from the Apple Valley Fire Protection District were requested to respond to the intersection of Central and Sioux Road.

Upon arrival, emergency crews located a Black Yamaha sportbike on the ground and a red four-door sedan with front-end damage.

A witness who did not want to be identified said the rider was thrown pretty far and landed near a parked vehicle. Several Good Samaritans stayed with the seriously injured rider until he was transported from the scene by ground ambulance to a local area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jackie Alban confirmed the crash was now a fatal investigation and deputies were currently at the scene.

Central Road is closed from Sioux Road to Pahute Avenue while the Sheriff’s Major Accident Investigation Team conducts the investigation.

The Victor Valley Transit Authority said that routes 23 and 43 would be affected by the fatal crash.

Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

(Photo by Mary Williams, for VVNG.com)

