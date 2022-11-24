Celebrate the Holiday Season with the City of Victorville: Christmas Parade, Visit With Santa, Snow Globe Craft, and more

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Come celebrate the start of the holiday season with the City of Victorville! Below is a list of upcoming events recently announced.

75th Annual Victorville Christmas Parade

The 75th Annual Christmas Parade hosted by the Victorville Kiwanis is Saturday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. on 7th Street between La Paz Drive and Forrest Avenue.

Bring your holiday cheer and enjoy marching bands, dance groups, car clubs, horses, and an appearance by Santa! This year’s Grand Marshal will be former Victorville Planning Commissioner, Larry Huber.

Festival of Lights and Tree Lighting

Celebrate this years tree lighting ceremony with Victorville!

The Festival of Lights and Tree Lighting is also on Dec. 3! We hope you’ll join us for this magical event as Victorville lights up its brand-new tree from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at City Hall.

Take a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus and shop our vendor booths for holiday gifts. The City will have free horse-drawn carriage rides and a Kid’s Zone.

For more information, call (760) 245-5551.

Visit With Santa at the Victorville City Library

Santa is coming to our Victorville City Library on Dec. 7!

Children up to age 12 are invited to visit with the jolly fella for free from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Bring your camera and take photos!

Tickets are required and will be available on Nov 21. To register, visit our Library at 15011 Circle Drive or call (760) 245-4222 for more information.

Snow Globe Craft

We’re making snow globes at our Victorville City Library on Dec. 8!

Children up to age 17 are invited to join us to make their own decoration from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, call (760) 245-4222.

Santa’s Mailbox

Santa’s Mailbox has arrived in Victorville! Children can drop off their letters to Santa through Dec. 9.

Please include a self-addressed stamped envelope to receive a response from Santa!

The North Pole mailbox will be located inside Hook Community Center, 14973 Joshua Street from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Winter Day Camp

Looking for fun kids’ activities during the winter break? Have your children join us for our Winter Day Camp!

We will have festive activities and lots of holiday fun! There will be two sessions, Dec. 19-23 & Dec. 26-30 at Hook Community Center.

Full day and half day camps are available for children ages five to 12.

For more information and to enroll, visit VictorvilleCA.gov/Recreation.

“Come celebrate the start of the holiday season with us in Victorville! We hope you’ll join us for two special traditions that we look forward to each year.” City of Victorville.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.