All News
Caught on video; two suspects burglarize Hesperia Florist
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Do you recognize these burglary suspects that broke into a local business named Hesperia Florist?
On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, two unknown suspects broke a glass door and gained entry into the small business located in the 16000 block of Main Street.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta told VVNG the suspects threw a rock at the front door at about 12:50 am.
In the video, two suspects wearing hoodies are seen ransacking the business. The video ends when one of the suspects grabs the camera.
Huerta said the suspects stole cash and equipment that was inside the business and confirmed they both remain outstanding.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Hesperia Police Department at 760-947-1500.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News5 days ago
No gunshot victims located after reports of a shooting at Silverado High School in Victorville (VIDEO)
-
All News5 days ago
Motorcyclist dies after accident on Bear Valley Road in Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
Suspect airlifted after standoff ends in deputy involved shooting in Eagle Ranch
-
All News5 days ago
One person killed in Thursday night crash on US Highway 395 in Victorville
-
Adelanto News6 days ago
Construction begins on first phase of Adelanto Towne Center at Mojave and Highway 395
-
Adelanto News5 days ago
Adelanto man released from custody after arranging to meet a minor at a park
-
Adelanto News5 days ago
Lancaster man arrested after woman heard screaming from an apartment in Adelanto
-
All News5 days ago
Victorville City Planning Commission approves new all-inclusive elderly care facility