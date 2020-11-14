Caught on camera: Elderly man beaten, carjacked at gas station in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two brazen suspects were caught on video as they attacked and then carjacked an elderly man.

On November 11, 2020, at about 4:06 AM, a 67-year-old man who was pumping gas at a Chevron in the 13300 block of US Highway 395 and Luna Road was approached by two male suspects, footage shows.

After being approached by the suspects, the video shows the victim grabbed his empty pockets to suggest they were empty and made a gestured towards the store.

Seconds later the victim found himself in a violent 2-minute struggle with the suspects before he was dragged out of the driver seat.

Victorville Sheriff’s Spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said the two suspects got into the victim’s vehicle and drove away. “The victim’s Toyota was located on Luna Road, where the two suspects got out of the car and ran,” stated Rodriguez.

Deputies were unable to locate the suspects and the investigation is still ongoing. The victim was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

Surveillance footage of assault and carjacking.

(The Chevron gas station at the corner of Luna and US-395 as seen in google maps.)

