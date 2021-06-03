Catalytic converter theft suspects arrested in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two men from Norwalk were arrested for catalytic converter thefts in Victorville.

On Saturday, May 29, 2021, between 10:40 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., Sheriff’s Dispatch received calls regarding a theft of a catalytic converter and an attempted theft of a catalytic converter, both in parking lots in the area of Bear Valley Road and Amargosa Road.

Both callers obtained a license plate for the suspect vehicle and provided a description of a Gray Acura sedan. At approximately 12:55 p.m., Deputy S. Lenihan, with the Victorville Police Department, located the suspect vehicle parked in the parking lot of a hotel at Oakwood Avenue and Sequoia Street, in Hesperia.

As the vehicle exited the parking lot Lenihan attempted a traffic stop but the suspect failed to yield, and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

The suspect drove recklessly, running a stop sign, driving on the wrong side of the road, and entering a parking lot. The suspect drove through the parking lot at approximately 30 miles per hour and attempted to turn onto Oakwood Avenue. He lost control of the vehicle and it became disabled.

The suspect, later identified as 28-year-old Scott Lucas Catalano and his passenger, later identified as 42-year-old Aaron Douglas Ford, exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Catalano ran through multiple backyards, onto the roof of an apartment complex, and then into a nearby apartment complex where Lenihan detained him without incident. Assisting deputies located Ford hiding in a nearby alleyway and detained him without incident.



A search warrant was authored for the vehicle and the hotel room where the two men had been staying. During the search, deputies located two catalytic converters, a Sawzall, multiple Sawzall blades, 30 grams of suspected methamphetamine, stolen credit cards, stolen social security cards, and over $5,600 in cash. Deputies also determined the license plate that was on the Acura did not belong to that vehicle.

Both suspects were arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center. Catalano was booked for transportation of a controlled substance, conspiracy to commit a crime, grand theft, receiving known stolen property, evading a Peace Officer with disregard for safety, and vehicle registration fraud. Ford was booked for conspiracy to commit a crime, grand theft, receiving known stolen property, and vehicle registration fraud.



Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy S. Lenihan at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

