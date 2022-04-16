Catalytic converter stolen from student’s vehicle at Mojave High School in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Hesperia School Police Department is warning the public of a U-Haul box truck that was involved in a catalytic converter theft at Mojave High School.

On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at approximately 1:09 pm, the truck pulled into the school parking lot located at 16633 Lemon Street.

Officials said the U-Haul truck drove around the school’s parking lot and into a parking stall on the west side of the building.

“The vehicle remained there for about 30 minutes and removed a catalytic converter from a student’s vehicle, then left southbound on 3rd St,” stated school police officials.

Any information please contact Hesperia School Police Dept. at (760) 244-1091. Police Report #2204-00216.

(photo courtesy of Hesperia School Police Department)

