All News
Catalytic converter stolen from student’s vehicle at Mojave High School in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Hesperia School Police Department is warning the public of a U-Haul box truck that was involved in a catalytic converter theft at Mojave High School.
On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at approximately 1:09 pm, the truck pulled into the school parking lot located at 16633 Lemon Street.
Officials said the U-Haul truck drove around the school’s parking lot and into a parking stall on the west side of the building.
“The vehicle remained there for about 30 minutes and removed a catalytic converter from a student’s vehicle, then left southbound on 3rd St,” stated school police officials.
Any information please contact Hesperia School Police Dept. at (760) 244-1091. Police Report #2204-00216.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News7 days ago
2 killed, 2 airlifted from crash on southbound I-15 near Newberry Springs
-
All News6 days ago
1 person airlifted after head-on crash on Mariposa Road in Hesperia
-
All News4 days ago
75-year-old Victorville woman killed inside her home identified as Maria Wetzel
-
Adelanto News4 days ago
3 convicted felons arrested after displaying marijuana on the hood of a car in Adelanto
-
All News3 days ago
Breaking: 9-year-old shot inside the Mall of Victor Valley in Victorville
-
All News3 days ago
Store owner arrested after shooting inside the Mall of Victor Valley and striking a 9-year-old Victorville girl
-
All News3 days ago
Supposed used car sale listed on Offer-Up turns into armed robbery in Victorville
-
All News2 days ago
3 people airlifted after a crash on Summit Valley Road in Hesperia