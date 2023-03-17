Catalytic converter and loaded gun found inside running car after driver fell asleep

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 27-year-old Hesperia man was arrested after he was found by police sleeping behind the wheel of a running vehicle and inside the car, officers found a loaded gun and stolen catalytic converter, officials said.

On March 15, 2023, at about 7:34 a.m., deputies from the Hesperia Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of Brookstone Avenue and Pleasant View Street, in reference to a Hispanic male adult asleep behind the wheel of a BMW X5.

Deputies arrived and located the BMW stopped in the roadway with the driver, later identified as 27-year-old Cristhian SalgadoGutierrez, a resident of Hesperia, asleep in the driver seat, with the engine on.

“While SalgadoGutierrez was being detained, pending further investigation, deputies located a loaded-unregistered handgun between the driver’s seat and center console,” stated a sheriff’s news release.

During a vehicle search, deputies located a battery-powered cutting tool and three additional saw blades.

“Also located in the BMW was a catalytic converter that appeared to have been recently cut from a vehicle,” stated sheriff’s officials.

SalgadoGutierrez was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for violation of California Penal Code sections: 25850(C)(6) – Possession of a loaded-unregistered handgun, 496(a) – Possession of stolen property and 466 – Possession of burglary tools.

It is unlawful for any person, other than a Core Recycler, as defined in California Business and Professions Code 21610, to possess any catalytic converter that is not attached to a vehicle, unless the person has valid proof of ownership of the catalytic converter.

