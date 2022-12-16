Castaneda’s Mexican Food restaurant in Victorville robbed at gunpoint

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Castaneda’s Mexican Food restaurant was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night.

At about 8:30 pm, a male adult entered the restaurant located in the 17000 block of Bear Valley Road.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta said the suspect pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money from the cash register. “When deputies arrived, the suspect was gone,” stated Huerta.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

