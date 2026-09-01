Cassidy Kelsay Killed In Hit-And-Run On Highway 18 In Apple Valley; Family Creates GoFundMe

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 41-year-old pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene on State Highway 18 in Apple Valley early Friday morning.

The crash was reported at approximately 1:02 a.m. on August 28, 2026, in the 19800 block of State Highway 18, according to a written statement from the Apple Valley Station.

Deputies responded to the area and located the pedestrian, identified as Cassidy Kelsay, who was described by authorities as a transient residing in Apple Valley.

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Kelsay was transported to St. Mary Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries. Deputies with the Apple Valley Major Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

Authorities said the vehicle involved in the crash fled before deputies arrived. No description of the vehicle or driver was provided in the statement.

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The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities said additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Following Kelsay’s death, Desiree Taylor created a GoFundMe titled “Bring Cassidy Home to His Family” on behalf of her brother-in-law. The fundraiser is intended to help cover the cost of cremating Kelsay and bringing him home to his family.

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“Hi, my name is Desiree. I am creating this GoFundMe on behalf of my brother-in-law, Cassidy, who was tragically killed in a hit-and-run,” Taylor wrote on the fundraiser.

“We are working with the county and police in hopes of finding whoever hit him and bringing him justice. We are raising funds to cremate him and bring him home to us. Anything will help. Thank you,” Taylor wrote.

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The GoFundMe campaign can be found here: Bring Cassidy Home to His Family

Anyone with information about the fatal hit-and-run is asked to contact the Apple Valley Police Department at 760-240-7400.

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