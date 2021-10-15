All News
Cash taken during burglary at Hi-Desert Liquor in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities said cash was taken during a burglary at Hi-Desert Liquor in Apple Valley.
It happened in the early morning hours of October 10, 2021, when an unknown suspect gained entry into the business located in the 22000 block of Bear Valley Road.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jackie Alban told VVNG the suspect entered through the roof and took an undisclosed amount of cash.
The investigation is ongoing and no other information was available for release. Anyone with knowledge of this incident is asked to call the Apple Valley Police Department at 769-
