Cash register stolen during burglary at Scrubin’ Up Uniforms in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities said a cash register was stolen from Scrubin’ Up Uniforms during a Monday night burglary.
On April 26, 2021, sometime during the night an unknown suspect or suspects broke out the glass door and entered the business.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said a cash register was stolen and there are no suspect leads at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.
