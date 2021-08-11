Cash register and tip jar stolen during robbery at Winchell’s in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victorville Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred at Winchell’s donut shop last week.

It happened on August 6, 2021, at about 3:17 pm in the 15000 block of Seventh Street.

Surveillance video of the incident showed two men briefly pacing around before one of them reaches for the register and the other for the tip jar.

A female clerk struggled with the suspects as she attempted to pull on the power cord before it snapped and both men were able to flee from the business.

Sheriff’s officials said an unknown amount of cash was taken along with the register. A black 2-door Honda Prelude possibly a 90’s model was used as a getaway vehicle.

Both suspects were described as black male adults. One suspect was wearing a gray Ninja Turtles hoodie with blue/gray jeans and the other was wearing a black Hollister hoodie with blue stone-washed jeans.

A fundraising car show event titled “Cars & Coffee” is scheduled to take place at Winchell’s on September 5th from 8 am – 10 am.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

Please help high desert area! My parents donut shop was recently robbed. The car they drive is a black honda prelude 2 door year around 1990 pic.twitter.com/RgBdPmbjXQ — so so (@_Soriya) August 9, 2021

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.