Casa Delicias in Hesperia Reopens for Takeout After Fire

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — After nearly three years of anticipation, Casa Delicias, a cherished Mexican food establishment in Hesperia, has announced its much-awaited reopening for take-out orders.

The restaurant, a cornerstone of the community for four decades, has shared this exciting news with its loyal customers.

“To our faithful & loyal customers, we have worked hard to reopen after the November 10th, 2021, fire. While we are not 100 percent ready, we need to open sooner rather than later. At this time, we are only offering take-out. We appreciate your patience and hope you will visit. We will open Friday, July 12, from 9:30 AM to 4:00 PM and Saturday, July 13, from 9:30 AM to 3:30 PM. Our regular schedule will be Wednesday through Friday, 9:30 AM to 4:00 PM, and Saturday, 9:30 AM to 3:30 PM. We will be closed Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday until further notice.

Unfortunately, we had to make some changes due to a short staff and increased cost of supplies. Our menu is limited, and we can only accept cash or Zelle at this time. Take-out food only is available due to our incomplete dining area. We look forward to serving you again. Thank you. We will post our menu soon.”

The fire in November 2021 was a significant setback, but the spirit of Casa Delicias and its patrons remained unbroken. The restaurant has always been more than just a place to eat; it has been a gathering spot where memories were created, friendships were fostered, and flavors were savored.

The re-opening is not just a return to business, but a symbol of resilience and community strength. Residents from around the Victor Valley have eagerly awaited this day, excited to once again enjoy the beloved dishes that have become a part of their lives.

This special moment signifies not only the restaurant’s return but also the enduring bond between Casa Delicias and the community.

Casa Delicias is located at 9436 Hesperia Road and their phone number is (760)221-3210.

Related Article: Casa Delicias in Hesperia damaged in early morning fire





(Scroll Down To Comment)