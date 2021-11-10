Casa Delicias in Hesperia damaged in early morning fire

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The beloved Casa Delicias restaurant in Hesperia was damaged during an early morning fire.

At about 3:56 am, on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, San Bernardino County Firefighters were dispatched to a commercial structure fire at 9436 Hesperia Road.

Firefighters arrived and reported they had heavy smoke from the roof and flames showing through the steel-framed doors of the front entrance.

(The front entrance of the business was damaged by the fire. — Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

Crews worked quickly to gain entry and cut holes on the roof to help ventilate the structure. The vast majority of the fire was knocked down in approximately 30 minutes.

Firefighters were able to save the structure from being totally destroyed, however, it’s unknown how much of the inside of the restaurant was damaged by the fire.

Casa Delicias is a family-owned business that has been around for several decades and is truly cherished by many residents.

VVNG member Jillynne Allison commented on a post and said, “let’s come together and support this family-owned business. We’ve been going here for over 17 years.”

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

