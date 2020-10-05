CarXChange will occupy vacant Target building in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Supervisor Robert Lovingood confirmed the vacant Target store on Palmdale and Amargosa Roads in Victorville has been approved to become a CarXChange used automobile superstore.

According to the Supervisor, the plan also includes dividing the approximately 104,000 sq. ft. single tenant space into a two tenant space.

“The building division will create an approximately 68,000 sq. ft. retail space for a future tenant that will utilize the existing interior facing entry while the remaining 36,000 sq. ft. space will include a new building entry and façade for the automobile dealership that takes advantage of the site’s Palmdale Road frontage and visibility.”

The existing outdoor garden display area that was used by the previous tenant will be demolished and replaced with a modern façade that allows unobstructed access for vehicles to the interior of the building as well as a limited outdoor vehicle display area.

Other improvements to the site will include updated and enhanced landscaping, parking lot, and accessibly improvements, as well as updates to existing freestanding signage.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.