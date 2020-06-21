Cart
Latest News
All News8 hours ago
Man shot outside liquor store in Apple Valley Saturday night
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man was airlifted to a trauma hospital after he was shot Saturday night in...
All News9 hours ago
Woman found dead inside parked van in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Sheriff’s officials confirmed a woman was found dead inside a parked van in Apple Valley...
All News24 hours ago
Motorcyclist airlifted after crash on Amargosa Rd in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist injured in a Saturday night crash was airlifted to a trauma center. At about...
All News1 day ago
New Guidelines for Youth Sports, Weddings and Interacting with Family and Friends
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — San Bernardino County officials said now is the time to get children back into youth sports....
All News1 day ago
Ontario International Airport welcomes travelers back with new safety measures amid COVID-19
ONTARIO, Calif. — As airlines begin to see increasing numbers of air travelers, Ontario International Airport (ONT) is poised to welcome travelers...