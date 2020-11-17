Carry-on trailer stolen from Tractor Supply in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are searching for a couple of suspects who stole a carry-on trailer from Tractor Supply in Apple Valley.

It happened on November 14, 2020, at about 4:50 AM at 20340 Bear Valley Road.

According to a news release, two subjects were captured on surveillance taking a 5 ft. by 8 ft. black carry-on trailer from the Tractor Supply.

Suspect no. 1 was described as a White male adult, medium build, last seen wearing blue jeans, white t-shirt, black jacket, black baseball cap, black tennis shoes, black mask, and black gloves.

Suspect no. 2 was described as a White male adult, medium build, long dark hair, last seen wearing, long black shorts, black baseball cap, black Carhartt sweatshirt Black tennis shoes, black socks, black backpack.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy N. Barcena at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

