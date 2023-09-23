CarMax wrapping up construction in Victorville, on track to open late 2023

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The CarMax Auto Superstore is wrapping up construction and will soon be opening their doors in the Winter of 2023.

The approximately 4-acre project site is located within the Desert Oasis Center, currently home to In-N-Out Burger, Panda Express, and Krispy Kreme Donuts, located along Interstate 15 with access from Civic Drive, and adjacent to freeway access at Roy Rogers Drive.

“This exciting addition to Victorville’s Auto Park promises to provide our residents with an even wider range of options when it comes to purchasing a car,” stated the City regarding the news. “Carmax’s reputation for quality and selection will undoubtedly enhance the automotive shopping experience in our community.”

As the original disruptor of the automotive industry, CarMax’s “no-haggle” prices transformed car buying and selling.

The concept for CarMax was developed by Circuit City in the early 1990s, when Circuit City began searching for future growth opportunities beyond the consumer electronics sector, according to the company’s website.

This photo was taken prior to construction of the building.

Having the greatest potential based on its huge size, fragmented competition, and reputation for unmet consumer needs, Circuit City Inc. opened the first CarMax used car store in Richmond, Virginia, in September 1993.

This anticipated Victorville location is expected to open late December 2023, and will bring at least 20 new jobs to the City.

Copy URL URL Copied