Carmax Auto Superstore to open in Victorville near Roy Rogers Drive and Civic Drive

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com)— Construction for a new Carmax Auto Superstore dealership is underway in Victorville.

The approximately 4-acre project site is located within the Desert Oasis Center, currently home to In-N-Out Burger, Panda Express, and Krispy Kreme Donuts.

The dealership would be established on an underdeveloped portion of the site immediately adjacent to existing vehicle sales facilities that include Ram Truck Center and Valley Hi Honda.

(image google maps)

Centerpoint Integrated Solutions requested approval of this proposed Project, and following a public hearing held at its October 21, 2020 meeting, the Planning Commission recommended City Council approval of the project by a vote of 5-0.

The proposed CarMax project is comprised of an approximately 7,600 square foot sales, service, and presentation building, as well as ancillary onsite operations including an approximately 900 square foot carwash and fueling service, according to City of Victorville documents.

“To facilitate this development, the proposal includes a Specific Plan Amendment that will conditionally permit used vehicle sales within the Civic Commercial land use district, as well as the associated Site Plan, Conditional Use Permit and Parcel Map.

Due to the changing automobile market, as detailed in the “Discussion” section of this report, Staff supports accommodating the growing market of used automobile sales by conditionally allowing large format used car sales in the Civic Center Community Sustainability Specific Plan. This change would give the growing used car industry access to larger lots within the Civic Commercial land use district in line with existing new vehicle sales facilities currently permitted in the Auto Park District,” according to the filing.

The CarMax operation would be located along Interstate 15 with access from Civic Drive and is adjacent to freeway access at Roy Rogers Drive.

SOURCE: https://victorvilleca.primegov.com/Portal/viewer?id=643&type=0

