Carjacking suspect arrested after pursuit in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies arrested a 34-year-old carjacking suspect after a short pursuit in Hesperia.

On Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at 1:58 p.m., deputies responded to 13500 Live Oak Street in reference to a carjacking.

The victim, a delivery truck driver, reported an unknown suspect, later identified as Sheona Celestine, approached the victim, brandished a knife and fled in the victim’s delivery truck.

Deputies searched the area and located the delivery truck near the intersection of Main Street and Escondido Avenue.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “when deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the delivery truck, Celestine failed to yield and a pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, the delivery truck reached speeds of approximately 80 miles per hour, and failed to stop at posted traffic signals. The pursuit continued onto the northbound I-15 where the delivery truck almost collided into a semi-truck.”

Eventually, the delivery truck came to a stop back at the incident location and Celestine was taken into custody without further incident. No injuries were reported by the victim.

Celestine was booked at the High Desert Detention Center for PC 215- Carjacking, PC 211- Robbery, and VC 2800.2(a)-Evading a Peace Officer with Disregard for Public Safety.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Hesperia Police Department at 760-947-1500. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (37463) or go to www.wetip.com

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.