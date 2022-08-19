Cargo truck catches fire on SB I-15 freeway in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Firefighters responded to a cargo truck fire on the southbound I-15 freeway, south of the Bear Valley Road off-ramp in Victorville.

At about 1:53 pm, on Thursday, August 18, 2022, Victorville City Firefighters responded to the incident and located the cab of the truck fully engulfed. Firefighters doused the flames and had the fire quickly knocked down.

The incident caused southbound traffic to back up for a couple of miles. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

