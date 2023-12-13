Car windshield destroyed after being hit by a loose tire on I-15 freeway in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The windshield of a car traveling on the I-15 freeway in Hesperia was destroyed after being hit by a loose tire Tuesday morning.

The incident happened just before 7:30 am, on December 12, 2023, along the southbound I-15 near U.S. Highway 395.

The 2022 gray Toyota Corolla Cross was occupied by a family, including two adults and a couple of young children.

The SUV was able to safely exit off the freeway and pulled into the Pilot Travel Center where a CHP officer took the report.

San Bernardino County Fire responded to check out the children and the driver who reported having broken glass in his hand. None of the occupants of the vehicle were transported to a hospital.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the reporting party did not have a visual of where the tire came from. The Victorville CHP Station is handling the investigation.

Copy URL URL Copied