Car wash will raise funds for 2-year-old girl who drowned
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Family, friends are holding a car wash fundraiser for a 2-year-old girl who drowned in a swimming pool. On June 29, 2020, little Serenity was spending the day with her family poolside in the community of Phelan.
According to a Gofundme account called “Serenity’s Final Resting Place,” a heartbreaking tragedy struck and Serenity was flown to a children’s hospital where she fought her hardest to stay with her family. Despite life-saving measures, she was pronounced deceased the following day. “In the end, God decided he needed Serenity in his kingdom,” described the post.
Serenity is survived by her parents Brittany and Gaeland, and her two sisters.
The car wash fundraiser will be held on the 4th of July from 8 am – ?? pm at 12554 Midcrest Lane in Victorville. Money raised will be used to help lay Serenity to rest. Donations are also being accepted via the Gofundme account, click here to help.
