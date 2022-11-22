All News
Car strikes power line on Highway 395 in Victorville causing closure; 1062 without power
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — US Highway 395 was shut down Monday afternoon following a crash that caused power lines to fall on the road.
The single-vehicle traffic collision was reported at 4:10 pm, on Highway 395 between Mesa Street and the California Aqueduct.
The Victorville Fire Department and AMR responded, along with the Victorville Police Department and located one person with minor injuries.
That person was transported to local hospital, and is expected to survive.
For unknown, the female driver of the vehicle collided into the utility pole, causing power lines to fall across the road, shutting down both directions of traffic.
Part of the lines also fell into the yard of a nearby resident. No injuries were reported.
Southern California Edison was requested to the scene for an emergency repair, and arrived shortly after the crash.
1,062 are without power as a result of the collision, according to SCE, the restoration time is unknown, and as of 5:50 pm, the highway remained closed.
