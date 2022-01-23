All News
Car smashes through Dollar Tree window in Victorville, store closed until further notice
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No injuries were reported after a vehicle accidentally drove through a business’s window in Victorville Sunday morning.
Emergency crews responded to reports of a vehicle that crashed into a bay window of the Dollar Tree store in the 14700 block of La Paz Drive shortly after 11:30 a.m. on January 23, 2022.
The Victorville City Fire reported there were no injuries, according to scanner traffic.
The vehicle, a black Nissan Altima, was awaiting a tow truck as of 12:01 p.m.
The integrity of the building structure did not appear to be compromised.
There’s no word on what caused the incident, and it’s unclear when the Dollar Tree will reopen for business.
