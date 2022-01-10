Car slams into semi loaded with poultry and both catch fire on 15 freeway near Oak Hills

OAK HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A car slammed into the back of a semi-truck that was carrying poultry Sunday night, causing both to catch fire.

The crash was reported at 10:11 p.m. on January 9, 2022, on the southbound 15 freeway just south of the truck escape ramp.

According to the California Highway Patrol logs, a sedan, described as a Dodge Challenger, slammed into the back of a parked semi-truck.

The fire quickly spread to the trailer and both erupted into flames. The driver of the semi was able to detach his trailer from the cab and exit safely with no injuries.

A female occupant from the sedan sustained a broken leg and was bleeding from her forehead, CHP logs reported. A second person from the sedan sustained minor injuries.

The southbound I-15 was briefly closed as a helicopter landed at the scene to transport the critically injured occupant to a trauma center.

All lanes of traffic were re-opened shortly after 11 pm. The San Bernardino County Fire Department remained on scene for extensive overhaul and extended cleanup.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

