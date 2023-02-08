Connect with us

Car slams into big rig on Highway 395 in Victorville; 1 critical, another injured

Published

7 hours ago

on

One person was left critically injured after their vehicle slammed into the back of a semi truck Tuesday. (Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG)

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A major crash on  Highway 395 forced the temporary closure of the northbound lanes through Victorville Tuesday evening.

The incident was reported around 7:18 p.m., February 7, 2023, just south of Mojave Drive near Frida’s Mexican Food stand.

(Highway 395 was closed for an investigation. Hugo C. Valdez VVNG)

Responding officers and emergency personnel located a dark-colored vehicle stuck more than halfway underneath the back of a big rig with two people stuck inside.

Firefighters had to use specialized equipment to rescue the trapped occupants of the older model Toyota Camry.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

The female driver was listed in critical condition and a helicopter was requested to land at a nearby fire station to further transport her to a trauma center. A second adult woman in the vehicle was also transported by ground ambulance and the driver of the big rig was not injured.

A request was issued for the closure of all northbound lanes of Highway 395 while emergency crews responded.

The cause of the crash was under investigation. As of 10 p.m, the closure was still in place.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

