All News
Car slams into big rig on Highway 395 in Victorville; 1 critical, another injured
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A major crash on Highway 395 forced the temporary closure of the northbound lanes through Victorville Tuesday evening.
The incident was reported around 7:18 p.m., February 7, 2023, just south of Mojave Drive near Frida’s Mexican Food stand.
Responding officers and emergency personnel located a dark-colored vehicle stuck more than halfway underneath the back of a big rig with two people stuck inside.
Firefighters had to use specialized equipment to rescue the trapped occupants of the older model Toyota Camry.
The female driver was listed in critical condition and a helicopter was requested to land at a nearby fire station to further transport her to a trauma center. A second adult woman in the vehicle was also transported by ground ambulance and the driver of the big rig was not injured.
A request was issued for the closure of all northbound lanes of Highway 395 while emergency crews responded.
The cause of the crash was under investigation. As of 10 p.m, the closure was still in place.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
MORE STORIES
Trending
-
All News3 weeks ago
Fatal Tesla crash on Bear Valley Road was intentional, driver identified
-
15 freeway3 weeks ago
Driver killed on 15 Freeway Sunday ID’d
-
All News3 weeks ago
UPDATE: 14-year-old Teen Missing From Mall Has Been Located
-
All News3 weeks ago
Driver of Tesla killed after slamming into semi-truck in Victorville
-
All News3 weeks ago
Missing Victorville man, Hugo Oliver Santamaria, found dead
-
All News2 weeks ago
Traffic on Highway 18 diverted after 2-vehicle crash; Apple Valley School Police Officer Injured
-
All News4 weeks ago
Amazon driver falls into septic tank in Apple Valley
-
All News3 weeks ago
Sprouts grocery store to open in Victorville in Former Toy “R” Us Building