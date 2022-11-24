Car overturns in the parking lot of Quick Pick Liquor in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A car overturned after crashing and landing in the parking lot of a Victorville convenience store.

At about 9:15 am, Thursday morning, November 24, 2022, the Victorville Fire Department was dispatched to reports of a traffic collision in the Quick Pick Liquor Store parking lot located at 15928 Mojave Drive, at the corner of 7th Street.

The call was reported as a single-vehicle traffic collision, however, it was not immediately known if any other vehicles may have been involved.

According to observers who passed through the area at the time of the collision, all occupants of the vehicle appeared to be uninjured.

The Victorville Police Department responded to the scene to conduct an investigation.

This is a developing story, therefore not many details are yet available.

(Photo by Raylee Jones)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.