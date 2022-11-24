All News
Car overturns in the parking lot of Quick Pick Liquor in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A car overturned after crashing and landing in the parking lot of a Victorville convenience store.
At about 9:15 am, Thursday morning, November 24, 2022, the Victorville Fire Department was dispatched to reports of a traffic collision in the Quick Pick Liquor Store parking lot located at 15928 Mojave Drive, at the corner of 7th Street.
The call was reported as a single-vehicle traffic collision, however, it was not immediately known if any other vehicles may have been involved.
According to observers who passed through the area at the time of the collision, all occupants of the vehicle appeared to be uninjured.
The Victorville Police Department responded to the scene to conduct an investigation.
This is a developing story, therefore not many details are yet available.
