Car hits Pizza Hut building on Palmdale Road in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The driver of a vehicle that crashed into a Pizza Hut in Victorville was not injured.
The crash was reported at 9 PM on Monday in the 14500 block of Palmdale Road near El Evado Road.
The Victorville fire department arrived on scene and located a blue Kia Forte that had crashed along the front corner of the building.
The City’s Building and Safety department was requested to examine the structural integrity of the building.
The driver declined medical aid. Drugs and/or alcohol were not believed to be a factor in the crash.
The restaurant remained open during the investigation.
