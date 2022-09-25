Car gets stuck on guy-wire at the corner of Highway 395 and Mojave Drive in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — People driving along Highway 395 and Mojave Drive were surprised after they saw a car hanging mid-air for several hours on Sunday in Adelanto.

At about 8:24 am, on September 25, 2022, San Bernardino County Fire was dispatched to a traffic collision near the intersection.

Upon arrival, they located a white Honda Accord suspended vertically in mid-air by a tension cable also known as a “guy-wire” designed to add stability to a utility pole.

(Photo by Kam Zentaya)

Two additional involved vehicles sustained some damage and the drivers pulled over to the shoulder.

Southern California Edison employees responded to inspect for possible damage and assist with safety while removing the vehicle with a tow truck.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station.

(Photo by Kam Zentaya)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.