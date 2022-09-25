Adelanto News
Car gets stuck on guy-wire at the corner of Highway 395 and Mojave Drive in Adelanto
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — People driving along Highway 395 and Mojave Drive were surprised after they saw a car hanging mid-air for several hours on Sunday in Adelanto.
At about 8:24 am, on September 25, 2022, San Bernardino County Fire was dispatched to a traffic collision near the intersection.
Upon arrival, they located a white Honda Accord suspended vertically in mid-air by a tension cable also known as a “guy-wire” designed to add stability to a utility pole.
Two additional involved vehicles sustained some damage and the drivers pulled over to the shoulder.
Southern California Edison employees responded to inspect for possible damage and assist with safety while removing the vehicle with a tow truck.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station.
