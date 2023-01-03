15 freeway
Car fire on 15 freeway in Cajon Pass snarls traffic Monday evening
Cajon Pass, California (VVNG.com) — A vehicle fire caused a backup on the Interstate 15 Freeway Monday evening.
The car fire was reported at 3:49 p.m. on the northbound 15 Freeway, just north of Kenwood Ave, CHP logs reported, January 2, 2023.
A silver Hyundai Sonata occupied by a male and a female was pulled over on the right shoulder, with fire coming from the engine compartment.
All occupants were able to exit the sedan safely, and firefighters were able to extinguish the fire shortly after arriving on the scene.
The incident caused a delay for commuters traveling through the area, and as of 4:40 p.m., traffic still remained heavy in the area.
The San Bernardino County Fire Department, the USDA Forest Service Fire, California Highway Patrol, and Cal Fire assisted at the scene.
No further details were released.
