Car fire and unrelated crashes cause backup on 15 freeway Monday afternoon

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Commuters traveling south and north on Interstate 15 between Hesperia and the Cajon Pass were faced with several delays Monday afternoon.

A white 4-door sedan reported to be a prototype vehicle caught fire at 12:27 P.M. directly across from the escape ramp, but on the northbound side, about half a mile north of Highway 138.

San Bernardino County Fire Department arrived on-scene and located the white sedan fully engulfed and partially blocking the number 5 lane, with fire spreading to vegetation.

Firefighters quickly doused the vegetation fire, and moments later they were able to extinguish the vehicle fire. The incident caused traffic to back up in the area while emergency crews worked.

An hour later, a separate and unrelated crash was reported at 1:37 p.m. on the southbound 15 freeway, just north of Ranchero Road. The crash involved a black Mazda and red Dodge SUV, and also caused a delay for commuters.

A third traffic collision involving four vehicles was reported on the southbound 15 freeway, north of Main Street.

No injuries were reported in any of those incidents.

