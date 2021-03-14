Car crashes off 15 freeway and ends up on Mariposa Road in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No serious injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed off the I-15 freeway and ended up on Mariposa Road.

The single-vehicle crash was reported at about 7:21 AM., on March 14, 2021, near Avenal Street in Hesperia.

A black Lexus sedan was traveling northbound on the I-15 when for reasons still unknown, the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled over. The vehicle crashed thru a chain-link perimeter fence before eventually coming to a stop back on its wheels along Mariposa Road.

(A view of the crash from northbound Mariposa Road in Hesperia. Photo by Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

The Hesperia Police Department, California Highway Patrol, and San Bernardino County Fire responded to the call and located the vehicle blocking lanes. All occupants had reportedly exited the vehicle.

One ground ambulance responded to the call and treated one person for a complaint of pain. No other injuries were reported.

The incident temporarily blocked traffic on Mariposa Road as CHP investigated the crash.

