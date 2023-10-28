Car crashes into Hair U.S.A. Beauty Salon in Oak Hills on Saturday morning

OAK HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An investigation is underway after a car crashed into a hair salon in Oak Hills Saturday morning, injuring two people.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. on October 28, 2023, at the salon located near Ranchero Road and Escondido Avenue.

San Bernardino County Firefighters and deputies with the Hesperia Police Department arrived onscene and located a gray Toyota Camry that crashed partially through the storefront of the Hair USA Beauty Salon.

Several Good Samaritans rushed to the site of the crash to assist the injured occupants.

Two people were initially reported to be trapped, however, firefighters confirmed only one occupant was still inside the vehicle. No serious injuries were reported.

A code enforcement officer with the City’s building and safety was requested to the scene to evaluate the structural integrity of the building.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Hesperia Police Department.

Copy URL URL Copied