Car crashes into fire hydrant in Victorville on Mojave Drive, causes closure

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A stretch of Mojave Drive was closed after a vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant.

The Victorville Fire Department was dispatched to the crash at approximately 7:50 a.m. on Mojave Drive, just west of Juniper Avenue.

Once on scene, firefighters located a white sedan with front-end damage and a sheared water hydrant that created a gigantic geyser.

Additionally, a wooden utility pole was struck during the collision, causing down power lines and a small vegetation fire.

Firefighters were unable to immediately extinguish the fire pending the arrival of Southern California Edison. There is currently no ETA for Edison.

Mojave Drive is closed in the immediate area for an unknown duration.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

