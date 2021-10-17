Car crashes from I-15 freeway and lands on Mariposa Rd in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A driver was injured after crashing off the I-15 freeway and landing on Mariposa Road in Hesperia.

The single-vehicle traffic collision was reported at about 1:14 am, on October 17, 2021, north of Main Street.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the vehicle crossed over lanes on northbound I-15 and overturned several times before coming to a stop along the dirt shoulder of Mariposa Road.

The driver of the vehicle was transported by ground ambulance with unknown injuries. CHP Victorville Station is handling the investigation.